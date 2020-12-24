Global  
 

Trump's demolition of the COVID-19 stimulus package could cost the GOP control of the Senate

Business Insider Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue had put the passage of a stimulus bill at the front of their campaigns - until the president torpedoed it.
FOXNews.com