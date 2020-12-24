Trump's demolition of the COVID-19 stimulus package could cost the GOP control of the Senate

Trump Sides With Democrats and
Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks.
On Tuesday night, President
Donald Trump posted a video to
Twitter criticizing the recently-passed
COVID-19 stimulus package.
During his rant, Trump said the legislation’s proposed
$600 stimulus checks were a “disgrace.”...
Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package.
Congressional leaders met for hours on Dec. 15 in an attempt to reach a deal that will extend coronavirus relief programs that are set to..
The Washing Post is reporting that on Monday top Democrats approached the GOP's Mitch Connell with a secretive COVID-19 stimulus bill proposal.
According to Business Insider the move came just before..