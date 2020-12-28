Global  
 

AT&T waives overage charges, issues service charge credits in area impacted by Nashville explosion

bizjournals Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
ATT Communications will waive wireless data overages in the region impacted by the downtown Nashville explosion and issue credits for service charges in 1,166 ZIP codes across Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, and Missouri.
Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
News video: North AL Impacted by Nashville Explosion

North AL Impacted by Nashville Explosion

 People in North Alabama experienced service outages as a result of damage to AT&T facilities during the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville.

