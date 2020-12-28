AT&T waives overage charges, issues service charge credits in area impacted by Nashville explosion
Monday, 28 December 2020 () ATT Communications will waive wireless data overages in the region impacted by the downtown Nashville explosion and issue credits for service charges in 1,166 ZIP codes across Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, and Missouri.
When a parked RV exploded in Nashville on Christmas Day, three people were injured a much of a downtown street was destroyed.
Now, Business Insider reports law enforcement has identified Anthony Quinn..