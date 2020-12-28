Global  
 

AT&T waives overage charges, issues service credits in area impacted by Nashville explosion

bizjournals Monday, 28 December 2020
In a message Sunday afternoon, Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T Communications, announced the company will waive wireless data overages in the area impacted by the downtown Nashville explosion and issue credits for service charges.
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
News video: Nashville explosion video

Nashville explosion video 02:02

 Investigators released a video of the explosion that happened in Nashville Tennessee . The man accused of bombing the area died in the explosion. The motive is still unclear.

