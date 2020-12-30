Global  
 

'There needs to be patience': Here's what's new with Ohio's vaccine rollout

bizjournals Wednesday, 30 December 2020
Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced goals for phase 1b of the state’s Covid-19 vaccine plan. While additional details are still forthcoming, questions linger about credentialing and prioritization within that group.
