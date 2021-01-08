‘It’s Complicated’ podcast: How the 'blue wave' could affect the 2021 GA General Assembly session

Georgia lawmakers return to the state capitol on Monday, January 11--less than a week after two U.S. Senate runoffs races resulted in an historic Democratic sweep in the state. But the so-called blue wave seen in national races including President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Georgia in November, and the Jan. 5 victory of Rev. Raphael Warnock over Republican U.S. Senator Kelley Loeffler and Democrat Jon Ossoff’s win against Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue isn’t expected to change much under…