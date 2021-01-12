Dominium closes on 204-unit affordable senior housing development in New Brighton

Affordable housing developer Dominium announced Tuesday it closed on the land to build a senior housing development in New Brighton. The 204-unit Oaks Landing project will be the latest addition to Midtown Village, a 13-acre development on the former site of a vacant elementary school. The development, located west of New Brighton’s downtown on Old Highway 8, will be the sister property to Brighton Oaks, which closed last year and is expected to open this summer. “Dominium is looking…