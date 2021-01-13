Contakt World named a winner for best product in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group

Contakt World, a technology company modernizing public health and safety, has been named a winner for best product in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways. “We are so excited to be recognized by the BIG Innovation Awards,” said Deepti Pahwa, recently appointed chief innovation officer at Contakt World. “What sets Contakt World apart is our hyper-focus on human-centered design, and designing and delivering health innovations that speak directly to the needs of the people and public health agencies. Our goal is to engage and build trust with communities, working together to create solutions that drive public health and humanity forward." READ: Contakt World adds new chief innovation officer Deepti Pahwa to advance contract tracing efforts “More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Contakt World, as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.” Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration at the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions. Contakt World has the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible and scalable digital public health and safety platform globally, and addressing the needs of a post-pandemic world. The group combines aggressive research and development, human-centered design, next-gen data integrations, and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. The company’s first suite of tools emerged from the urgency surrounding coronavirus to manage the pandemic through innovative contact tracing and case management spanning multiple modes of communication. Tracker Ventures Corp. (CSE:TKR) (OTCMKTS:TLOOF) FRA:B2I), an analytics software company that leverages blockchain and digital asset technology to transform and modernize multiple industries, is currently pursuing the acquisition of Contakt World. Tracker is taking a diversified approach to the analytics and technology space, delivering practical solutions in the health, finance, logistics and pharmaceutical industries. The company’s turnkey real-time tracking solutions offer the very latest in IoT and AI, providing valuable data and business intelligence to some of the world’s leading brands. Trading of Tracker's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange has been halted in connection with the announcement of the acquisition and is not expected to resume until the CSE has approved a Form 2A Listing Statement for the resulting issuer from the acquisition. There can be no assurance that the acquisition will be completed on the terms proposed in the amalgamation agreement or at all. Contact the author at [email protected]