Western Union partners with Walmart on money transfer services

Western Union (NYSE: WU) has entered into a partnership with Walmart (NYSE: WMT) to enable Western Union’s money transfer services at Walmart locations for the first time. The partnership is notable, given the size of the two organizations. Walmart is the world’s largest retailer and Western Union is a global leader in cross-border money movement and payments. The services will include domestic and international money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Services will be offered at…