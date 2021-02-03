Punxsutawney Phil's town misses Groundhog Day boost

Punxsutawney Phil returned to his burrow one day after he saw his shadow and predicted another six weeks of winter. But residents and merchants in the tiny Pennsylvania town that Phil put on the map are hoping the coronavirus pandemic does not continue to cast its shadow over the next Groundhog Day.



This year's virtual Groundhog Day event left the community, which is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, without its annual economic boost from visitors who spend money on lodging, food, beverages and souvenirs.



“There was hardly anyone,” said Mayor Richard Alexander. “The economic impact was really bad.”



The mayor said the community of roughly 6,000 residents swells with between 10,000 to 15,000 tourists on Groundhog Day. When it occurs on a weekend, the number balloons to as many as 40,000, he said.



“On a normal Groundhog Day, there are so many festivities and the businesses and restaurants are inundated,” the Republican said. “None of that happened this year.”



Alexander has lived in the town for about 50 years and has served as mayor for eight of those .



The mayor believes Phil's popularity drives tourism along with the 1993 movie, “Groundhog Day.” He said visitors want to compare the real Punxsutawney with the Illinois locations used in the film.



Tourists can see Phil and his female companion, Phyllis, in their environmentally controlled natural habitat in the town's library. Groundhog statues are scattered throughout the community and the name of the nation's most famous prognosticator is everywhere to be seen.



After the pandemic spread and restrictions were imposed on businesses and gatherings, organizers decided to go virtual for the 135th time that Phil would offer his prediction.



Tuesday's livestream from Gobbler’s Knob,...