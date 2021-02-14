Registering for Covid-19 vaccinations frustrates Arizona seniors

On a recent weekday morning, Liz Northcott, 78, logged onto her home computer, went to Arizona’s Covid-19 vaccination registration site and tried her best to make an appointment. Two frustrating hours later, she found a phone number to call instead. After finally getting through to a human on the phone, Northcott secured first-dose appointments for herself and her husband, Alan, 69 – at 5 a.m. on Valentine’s Day at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, a 45-minute drive from their home in Black…