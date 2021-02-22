Mariners CEO resigns after comments surface

Seattle Mariners President and CEO Kevin Mather has resigned effective immediately after his remarks surfaced Saturday from a recorded Feb. 5 Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club video call. Mather, who has held his post since 2017, was invited to discuss "the youth movement of the Seattle Mariner baseball team," according to program notes. But over the course of 45 minutes, as summed up by ESPN, he disparaged the language skills of Japanese pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma and star Dominican prospect Julio Rodríguez,…