Greater Houston Partnership urges businesses to require masks, limit crowds after mandates end

Although Gov. Greg Abbott announced he is ending Texas' mask mandate and allowing businesses to reopen at 100% capacity, the Greater Houston Partnership is still supporting efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19. The GHP, a business advocacy group made up of over 1,000 member companies in the Houston area, is encouraging businesses to continue to require masks and limit crowding even after the Texas mandates end on March 10. Bob Harvey, president and CEO of the GHP, released the following statement…