S&P/ASX 200 rises 1.11% with materials stocks outperforming

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) surged 1.11% to 6,785 by 1.45 pm following a strong finish for the US markets on Friday where indices rose close to 2% on better than expected jobs growth. Locally, gains have been broad-based but the materials sector is outperforming with a rise of 2.71%. BHP Group (ASX:BHP) and Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) have climbed 3.2% and 3.9% respectively while Fortescue Metals (ASX:FMG) gained 1.67%. Oil prices have surged with West Texas crude up 1.6% to a new one-year high of US$67.18 and brent crude rising 1.6% to US$70.48, breaking through the US$70 level for the first time since January 2020. Top gainers Today’s top gainers on the ASX include Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) (+32.84%), Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR) (+17.02%), Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) (+12.50%), Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) (+12.50%), Davenport Resources Ltd (ASX:DAV) (+19.75%), Domacom Australia Ltd (ASX:DCL) (+16.00%) and Tyranna Resources Ltd (ASX:TYX) (+14.29%). Proactive news headlines: Cellmid seeks to raise up to $3.8 million in rights issue to fund Chinese distribution agreements for consumer health products Cellmid Ltd (ASX:CDY) is raising up to $3.8 million via a renounceable rights issue to fund its recently initiated Chinese distribution agreements, as well as explore additional product and market opportunities for its anti-ageing beauty technologies. Ora Banda Mining delivers further strong gold results from Riverina South and Riverina Underground infill drilling Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) (FRA:M6N) has delivered further strong Riverina South and Riverina Underground gold assay results from an infill drilling program that recommenced in January 2021 at the deposits near Davyhurst processing plant in Western Australia. St George Mining fields further strong exploration results at Stricklands as focus shifts to high-impact drilling St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) (FRA:S0G) has received further strong exploration results from Stricklands prospect within its flagship Mt Alexander Project in the north-eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Alto Metals discovers another lode within new gold zone south of Lord Nelson Pit at Lords Corridor Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) has received further strong assay results from ongoing drilling at its 100%-owned, 900 square kilometres Sandstone Gold Project in Western Australia, which have confirmed another lode within a new zone of gold mineralisation 1-kilometre south of the Lord Nelson Pit. Musgrave Minerals enhances Cue Gold Project potential after identifying new shear corridor Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) (OTCMKTS:MGVMF) (FRA:6MU) has identified a new shear corridor at its flagship Cue Gold Project in Western Australia after receiving further strong reverse circulation (RC) assay results from regional drilling of new targets. Miramar Resources prepares to recommence drilling at Gidji JV and plans initial program at Glandore Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) is completing final preparations to recommence drilling at its 80%-owned Gidji joint venture gold project north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia’s Goldfields region and is making plans for initial drilling of the 100%-owned Glandore Gold Project. Galileo Mining set to drill Lantern South after completing program at Lantern East on Fraser Range Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has completed two diamond drill holes at Lantern East prospect within the Fraser Range Nickel Belt in Western Australia and drilling is now set to begin at the Lantern South prospect with one diamond drill hole planned. Auteco Minerals Pickle Crow Project in Canada “about to take flight”, according to Canaccord Genuity Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) has been rated with a SPECULATIVE BUY recommendation and a price target of A$0.25 by Canaccord Genuity analysts Tim McCormack and Tyson Kestel. Alkane Resources hits broad gold-copper porphyry mineralisation at Kaiser, adds further strength to Boda discovery Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) (OTCMKTS:ALKEF) (FRA:AK7) has revealed broad gold-copper porphyry mineralisation in drilling at Kaiser prospect just 1.5 kilometres from the Boda discovery within the Northern Molong Porphyry Project (NMPP) in Central West New South Wales. Queensland Pacific Metals’ TECH Project adds another feather to cap after greenhouse gas report confirms low CO2 emissions Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) (FRA:4EA) has added another feather to its cap after the findings of an interim report into greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity of its TECH Project confirmed low carbon dioxide emissions. K2fly signs five-year SaaS resource inventory contract for RCubed Resource Inventory solution with Coeur Mining K2fly Ltd (ASX:K2F) has signed a five-year resource inventory management software as a service (SaaS) contract with New York Stock Exchange-listed precious metals mining company Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) (FRA:CDM1) to roll out to five of its sites