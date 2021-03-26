Egypt races to free giant vessel blocking Suez Canal

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — A giant container ship remained stuck sideways Friday in Egypt’s Suez Canal, as authorities race to free the vessel and reopen traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping.



The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula.



The ship, owned by Japanese firm Shoei Kisen KK, has blocked traffic in the canal, leaving dozens of smaller ships stranded in the Mediterranean and Red Seas.



The vessel’s bow was touching the eastern wall, while its stern appeared lodged against the western wall — an extraordinary event that experts said they had never heard of happening before in the canal’s 150-year history.



The ship ran aground some 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north of the southernly mouth of the canal, near the city of Suez, an area of the canal that’s a single lane.



The Suez Canal Authority, which operates the waterway, has deployed several tugboats in efforts to refloat the massive vessel, including a specialized suction dredger that is able to shift 2,000 cubic meters of material every hour.



As of Friday morning, the vessel remained grounded in the same position, with tugboats and dredgers still working to free it, according to Canal service provider Leth Agencies.



It reminded unclear when the route would reopen.



An Egyptian canal authority official called the refloating a “very sensitive and complicated” operation which needs to “be handled very carefully.” They want to avoid "any complications" that could extend the canal closure. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he wasn’t authorized to talk to journalists.



A team from Boskalis, a Dutch firm specialized in salvaging,...