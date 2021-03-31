FTSE 100 closes in the red but still performs well over first three months of the year

FTSE 100 down 58 points But markets show gains over first quarter Wall Street up at midday 5.15pm: Wall Street outruns FTSE 100 The FTSE 100 closed down 58 points, 0.9%, to land at 6,714 on Wednesday, while the FTSE 250 gave back 56 points, 0.3%, to finish at 21,519. Among the FTSE laggards was Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY), shares of which lost nearly 2% to £1,899. "The end of the quarter is upon us, with a clear disparity between US markets and European ones on the final day of Q1 trading," IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp wrote Wednesday. "While European indices languish with small losses, the Nasdaq 100 is striding higher, adding almost 2%, while the S&P 500 remains more skittish ahead of Biden’s big infrastructure speech." In the US, the Dow has been volatile, settling at 30 points above the flatline at 33,097 just after noon. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 238 points, 1.8%, to 13,284, and the S&P 500 added 29 points, 0.7%, to 3,988. "Softer bond yields have allowed gold to rally as well as tech stocks, as the yellow metal defends the $1,685 area once again," Beauchamp wrote. "If the yield trade begins to cool then we could see some respite for gold after a very dismal quarter, something that would help silver and the mining sector as well, but such hopes remain fairly muted at present thanks to the widespread expectations of a continued economic recovery that will continue to bolster yields." 3.53pm: Leading index up more than 4% since January The FTSE 100 remains resolutely stuck in the red on the last trading day of the quarter, with the index down 41.97 points or 0.62% at 6730.15. But the quarter as a whole has been a relatively positive one, with vaccine optimism leading to hopes that pandemic restrictions could be lifted around the world before too long, giving a boost to the global economy. That optimism however has been tempered by concerns that a recovery could give rise to inflationary pressures, which has in turn pushed bond yields higher, especially in the US. Nonetheless, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen by 8% since January, the S&P 500 by more than 5% and the small cap Russell 2000 by 11%. The Nasdaq Composite has lagged, up just 1% thanks to those inflationary concerns and their effects on technology companies, prompting investors to move into more traditional cyclical sectors. In Europe, Germany's Dax has gained more than 9% over the quarter, and closer to home, the FTSE 100 is up more than 4%.The more domestically focused FTSE 250 has added 5.3%, with a gain of 3% in March alone as the vaccine rollout gained pace and the prospect of an end to lockdown restrictions came closer. Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, said: "The attraction of the UK as an investment destination has increased both on valuation grounds as well as the FTSE 100 largely representing an index which should benefit from a cyclical move towards recovery stocks. At the same time, its lure as one of the more generous dividend yielding indices is slowly being restored as companies progressively return to ramping up shareholder payouts." Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.29% at 33,163 while the S&P 500 climbed 0.36% to 3,972 and the Nasdaq rose 0.67% to 13,129. Back in London, the FTSE 100 was heading in the opposite direction into late afternoon, falling 36 points to 6,736 at around 2.45pm. 1.40pm: US sees March jobs improvement US jobs figures have come in slightly lower than expected but are still showing good gains. Private employers took on 517,000 workers in March, according to payroll specialist ADP, compared to forecasts of a 550,000 gain. This was up on February's 176,000, itself revised up from an initial 117,000 gain. Nela Richardson, ADP's chief economist, said: “We saw marked improvement in March’s labor market data, reporting the strongest gain since September 2020, “Job growth in the service sector significantly outpaced its recent monthly average, led with notable increase by the leisure and hospitality industry. This sector has the most opportunity to improve as the economy continues to gradually reopen and the vaccine is made more widely available. We are continuing to keep a close watch on the hardest hit sectors but the groundwork is being laid for a further boost in the monthly pace of hiring in the months ahead." US March ADP Employment Change Report – ADPhttps://t.co/IRBiHf6nfq pic.twitter.com/YIis3YkhCs — LiveSquawk (@LiveSquawk) March 31, 2021 The news has done little for the expected opening on Wall Street, for the moment at least, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average forecast to open down just 31 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both showing marginal gains. Meanwhile the FTSE 100 is now virtually flat, down just 2.68 points or 0.04% at 6769.44. 12.30pm: Investors cautious ahead of payroll report Leading shares are still just about in the red as traders think about lunch (takeway from Deliveroo perhaps?) The FTSE 100 is down 13.34 points or 0.20% on the last trading day of what has been a fairly reasonable quarter in all, with the index up nearly 5% since the start of January. Over on Wall Street, there looks like being a mixed session in prospect. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is expected to open around 47 points or 0.1% lower at 33,019 but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are both looking at marginal increases. Investors will be looking out for the latest employment figures from private payroll specialist ADP, ahead of the non-farm payroll numbers in a couple of days time. Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG said: "Jobs data out of ADP provides us with clues as to the direction of travel for Friday’s non-farm release, with traders hoping to see some initial benefit from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package agreed earlier in the month." The forecasts are for the ADP report to show a gain of around 550,000 jobs in March, after a rise of 117,000 last month. Michael Hewson at CMC Markets UK said: "The US ADP employment report, due out later could also offer up further evidence of a booming US economy if the numbers in any way reflect the huge surge we saw in US consumer confidence in March. "This afternoon’s numbers could well be an important leading indicator on Friday’s upcoming non-farm payrolls report, where we’ve seen a number of forecasters suggest we might see up to 900,000 new jobs added. While this may be on the optimistic side of forecasts any sort of bumper number will test the Fed’s narrative that a booming jobs market isn’t an inflation risk." Signs of inflationary pressures are likely to push up US bond yields again, and unsettle the stock market. Also coming up is President Biden's infrastructure proposals worth up to $4trn, which should give another lift to the US economy but may also stoke those inflation fears further. 11.30am: Power firm boosted Apart from the excitement over Deliveroo's poorly received market debut - the nicknames are already there with Deliveroops and Flopperoo - there has been little for investors to get their teeth into. There are continuing concerns about rising US Treasury yields, as well as uncertainty over any further fallout from the implosion of US hedge fund Archegos. The FTSE 100 is currently down 17.49 points or 0.26% at 6754.63. A couple of analyst recommendations are helping to give some support to the market. SSE PLC (LON.SSE) is up 21.5p or 1.5% at 1456p after Goldman Sachs raised its target price on the electricity business from 1762p to 1774p while Jefferies moved from hold to buy on Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON/HIK) , up 80p or 3.64% at 2280p and leading the FTSE 100 risers. In the mid-caps, the FTSE 250 is barely changed, up just 7.66 points at 21,582.1. Later come US jobs figures from ADP, ahead of the widely-watched non-farm payrolls on Friday, as well as the unveiling of President Biden's infrastructure plan which could total $4trn. 10.14am: Oil firms down ahead of OPEC+ meeting Oil companies are under presssure despite crude edging up ahead of this week's meeting of OPEC+ which is expected to keep production curbs in place to support the price. UBS said: "While the Suez Canal blockage was not really a major factor this has now been resolved but focus is very much on the OPEC+ meetings on 31-Mar/1-Apr with widespread expectation that there is a roll-over for at least another month of the bulk of the production quotas." Even so Royal Dutch Shell PLC (LON.RDSB) has seen its B shares slide 1.43% or 19.6p to 1349p, while BP PLC (LON.BP) is down 1.39% or 4.2p at 297.3p. Meanwhile the FTSE 100 has improved from its worst levels and is now down 17.73 points or 0.26% at 6754.39. (Deliveroo watch: down 23% at 299.4p) 9.29am: Standard Chartered leads fallers Leading shares are ending a fairly upbeat quarter on a downbeat note. The FTSE 100 has risen by almost 5% in the first three months of the year, but renewed concerns about rising inflation have seen it slip 23.13 points or 0.34% to 6748.99 on the last day of the quarter. Standard Chartered PLC (LON.STAN) is down 1.91% or 9.8p at 503.8p following a dip in Asian markets overnight. Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (LON.JET) is also among the leading fallers in the blue chip index, down 1.13% or 75.21 p at 6560.78p after the dismal start to listed life for rival Deliveroo Holdings PLC (LON.ROO), now down 20% at 308.9p in conditional trading compared to the offer price of 390p. Initially the shares fell as low as 271p. Neil Wilson at Markets.com said: " It’s a very big early move lower and there will be chatter about what this says about the broader market, investor appetite for listings, the state of the UK economy etc, etc... Chiefly though it reflects the fact that even pricing the IPO at the bottom of the range, Deliveroo was demanding too high a price tag for a loss-making delivery platform in a very competitive space with a questionable path to profitability. The books were covered, it was just plain mis-priced." 8.33am: Subdued start on bond yield concerns The FTSE 100 felt the drag from Wall Street and Asia’s main markets as it nudged into negative territory. The bromide appears to have been administered by government bond yields, which have begun creeping up again amid lingering worries over the inflation outlook. Mitigating a more pronounced delve into the red was a better-than-expected final read-out of 2020’s GDP data – though the year was, on the whole, remained an unmitigated economic disaster. The 9.8% collapse in output over 12 months was unprecedented in an historic context, but largely anticipated. In fact, the performance in the final three months was marginally better than first thought with growth of 1.3%. US ADP jobs data later today could push yields even higher if evidence of an economic rebound is shown, although the key numbers will continue to be the non-farm payrolls that are due on Friday. There will also be a restatement of the UK’s GDP reading for the fourth quarter of last year, which is expected to confirm 1% growth for the period and the avoidance of a double-dip recession, potentially raising hopes of an economic rebound once lockdown ends. On currency markets, the pound was trading 0.13% lower against the dollar at US$1.372, although the US ADP jobs data could provide some catalysts for movement later today. Around the markets: Sterling: US$1.372, down 0.13% Brent crude: US$64.46 a barrel, up 0.5% Gold: US$1,680 an ounce, down 1.86% Bitcoin: US$58,653, up 2.1% 6.50am: Early Markets - Asia / Australia Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly lower on Wednesday even as China’s factory activity expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in March. 