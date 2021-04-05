Dream Getaways: 'classic Colorado' mansion with 2 elevators, 5 fireplaces lists for $8M (Photos)

A "classic Colorado" property in Littleton recently hit the market with an asking price of $8 million. The 41.5-acre property with a 12,488-square-foot home, boasting eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, is owned by retired oil and gas businessman Jim Lohrenz and his wife Ruth, who are downsizing. The residence at 9719 Chatridge Court was built in 2009 and purchased by the Lohrenz family in 2011 for $2.3 million, according to Douglas County records. The property was listed for sale on March 6 by daughter…