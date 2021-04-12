Atlanta Braves chief people officer on loss of All-Star Game: 'I look at every opportunity as a chance to build and grow'
Published
Some executives focus on driving revenues and overseeing budgets. Others focus on establishing policies and procedures. For DeRetta Cole Rhodes, the focus is on people. The Atlanta Braves executive vice president and chief people officer has built a career exploring what makes employees tick and shaping their perspectives in the workplace. A champion of diversity and inclusion, Rhodes’ impact has already been felt on the club, especially in terms of employee training and advising other front…Full Article