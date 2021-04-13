Second night of unrest after Daunte Wright death brings arrests, looting

Crowds of protesters defied a 7 p.m. curfew and faced off against police in Brooklyn Center late Monday, as the Twin Cities endured another tense night following the shooting death of Daunte Wright. Minnesota Public Radio reports that protesters and police traded volleys of tear gas, fireworks and flash-bang grenades at each other during an hours-long standoff outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department. Minnesota had ordered an evening curfew for four counties following unrest that began Sunday…