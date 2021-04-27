Travis Scott casts a philanthropic eye toward HBCU students

Travis Scott, the rapper famous for his string of stylish hip-hop hits, from “SICKO MODE” to “Highest in the Room," and for the wild mosh pits at his concerts, has been flexing his philanthropic arms.



In October, Scott tweeted that he'd pay a semester’s tuition to five students at historically Black colleges and universities. He chose some of the recipients via social media, and a month later he launched his charitable Cactus Jack Foundation. The foundation partnered with his hometown of Houston to distribute 50,000 free meals to residents during the Texas freeze in February.



For his efforts, the Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is Jacques Webster, was one of five recipients announced last week for the first RAD — Red Carpet Advocacy — impact awards, which honor cultural figures who “inspire purpose” in their work. His fellow recipients were actors Charlize Theron, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Laverne Cox and Margot Robbie.



Luxury Stores at Amazon partnered with RAD, an agency that creates advocacy campaigns for charities, to underwrite donations to five charities picked by the celebrities. (The amounts were not specified.)



Luxury Stores has also created an online shop, the RAD Impact Edit, to benefit the charities. Through Friday this week, RAD says all of Amazon's sales proceeds from the shop will be donated to the charities.



Scott's foundation, which will receive contributions from Amazon, plans to give several more scholarships for HBCU students using the funding. Separately, the rapper, who is co-parenting his 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, with her mother, Kylie Jenner, is working on a project in Houston that will operate as a design education center for youth.



The Associated Press spoke recently with Scott about his philanthropy and other work. The interview...