Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tapped by President Biden to lead ICE

This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story. HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has been nominated to become the director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security. President Joe Biden made the announcement on Tuesday, April 27. Gonzalez was elected as the Harris County sheriff in 2016 and was reelected in 2020. He's a lifelong Houstonian. Biden also announced key administration nominations…