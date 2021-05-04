Pfizer expects to make US$26bn annual revenues from COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) said it expects to make US$26bn (£19bn) revenues from the COVID-19 vaccine developed with BioNTech this year. The pharma giant upgraded full-year guidance to US$70.5-72.5bn to include better than expected contributions for the jab, which will partially be offset by R&D expenses. READ: Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine works on Brazil variant, study shows The partners expect to deliver 1.6bn doses in 2021 according to the agreements secured as of mid-April. Pfizer signed a contract to supply the inoculation to Canada and Israel beyond 2021, and is currently negotiating similar contract with other countries. In the first quarter, Pfizer made US$3.5bn revenues from the vaccine, compared to US$275mln for AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) which has not been selling it for a profit. Total revenue for the US behemoth rose 8% to US$14.6bn, with reported net income up 45% to US$4.8bn. The quarterly dividend was maintained at US$0.39 per share. Meanwhile, it is understood that the US will authorise the Pfizer/BioNTech jab for people aged 12-15, which are 16mln in the country. Shares were flat at US$39.96 on Tuesday at open.