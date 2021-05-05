Milwaukee Bucks play-by-play announcer Jim Paschke to retire
Milwaukee Bucks play-by-play announcer Jim Paschke said he will retire at the end of the 2020-'21 NBA season following a 35-year career with the team.Full Article
