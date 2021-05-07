This Mother’s Day, 6 in 10 will celebrate mom in person

After last year’s Mother’s Day in the time of Covid-19 lockdowns, many Americans plan to give mom the gift of an in-person celebration this year. The National Retail Federation found more than 8 in 10 said the pandemic, which has claimed more than 575,000 American lives, has made celebrating the holiday this year even more important. Mothers across generations have endured a grueling year, whether they’ve lost jobs, added remote learning facilitator to their workload, or they haven’t…