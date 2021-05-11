US Coast Guard Fires Warning Shots At Approaching Iranian Boats In Strait Of Hormuz
Published
The Pentagon said its guard vessels thwarted a number of Iranian "fast attack boats" that were approaching guided missile submarine, the USS Georgia, in the Strait of Hormuz. On Monday, 13 "fast boats" with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy dangerously approached U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels that were operating in the Strait of Hormuz. After those ships failed to heed warnings to moFull Article