BioHarvest Sciences launches direct-to-consumer sales of its flagship product VINIA in the US via its website

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE:BHSC) (FRA:8MV) has announced the launch of direct-to-consumer sales of its flagship product VINIA in the United States, via its vinia.com website. After years of developing its BioFarming technology, the company said it is proud to bring the first product based on this technology to the US market. VINIA is the first and only product in the world containing Piceid Resveratrol from red grapes at levels in each 400mg capsule of VINIA equivalent to an average bottle of red wine, providing the benefits of red wine with the advantage of zero calories, zero sugar and zero percent alcohol. The Piceid Resveratrol contained in VINIA has the unique ability to be solubilized in the body and is 25 times more soluble than resveratrol from polygonum, which is used today across the nutraceutical industry. With this solubility advantage, VINIA also has excellent bioavailability, entering the blood plasma in 20 minutes and providing 12 hours of sustained release. As a result, VINIA demonstrates a unique ability to support heart health and to improve physical energy and mental alertness, via increased blood flow and delivery of oxygen to the body's tissues and organs. READ: BioHarvest Sciences delivers record 1Q sales for its flagship functional food product VINIA in Israel BioHarvest said the successful launch of VINIA in Israel has provided the company with experience in the important customer acquisition process and provides confidence in a successful launch of the product in the US market. "This major event is the culmination of over 12 years of extensive R&D", said Dr Yochi Hagay, CTO of BioHarvest in a statement. "It is the realization of our vision to bring science-based nutraceuticals, with clinically proven benefits, to consumers. Today is validation of the efforts of the R&D team that has relentlessly pursued the development of the BioFarming technology and VINIA. "Most of the team have been with the Company for 12 years and are not only celebrating the culmination of their efforts in such a momentous event but are actively applying the BioFarming platform to the development of new products, including new cannabis-based products, " he added. The company said the launch will encompass an integrated marketing mix that leverages the power of a consistent communication message across all major social platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Google search and other online channels such as Taboola. It said a significant budget has been allocated to drive awareness amongst consumers aged 40-plus regarding the uniqueness of VINIA and the health and wellness benefits it delivers. In addition, the company plans to launch an extensive public relations campaign that targets its market demographics. The first phase of the launch will focus on the science-based credentials of the brand, communicate its superiority over other supplements and emphasize its ability to deliver on multiple wellness benefits. The Ccmpany said it will lead the narrative and will use VINIA to help educate US consumers in the $53 billion dietary supplement market on the importance of validating the solubility, bioavailability, and efficacy of the supplements they purchase. It intends to establish VINIA as the Gold Standard in the nutraceuticals market. "I have envisioned this exciting moment ever since I learned about BioHarvest 18 months ago," said Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest. "I initially became an investor in the Company when I realized the potential of the BioFarming technology platform. When I took the CEO helm nearly a year ago, I focused the efforts and resources of the Company on building a commercial platform and manufacturing capabilities in order to bring the BioFarming based products to the market in an efficient and ultimately profitable way. We initially launched our products in Israel, so that we could test our capabilities. The success we are experiencing in Israel can be a predictor for the US market. I am optimistic about the sales of VINIA in the US and intend to provide revenue guidance by mid-July 2021." Based in Vancouver British Columbia, Canada, BioHarvest Sciences is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent-protected BioFarming technology. It is the first and only industrial-scale plant cell technology capable of producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The company's technology is non-GMO and has already been validated by VINIA. The company plans to generate significant revenue within the global nutraceutical ingredients and dietary supplements market with VINIA and other Super Fruit Nutraceutical products. Further, by adapting its technology to the cannabis plant, and building adequate production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences' objective is also to become a leading supplier of cannabis for both medicinal and legal recreational purposes. Contact the author at jon.hopkins@proactiveinvestors.com