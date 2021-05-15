Bill Gates spotted for the first time since his split from Melinda in an Instagram picture with his daughter Jennifer
Published
The picture is the first of the Microsoft billionaire since announcing his divorce from Melinda Gates.Full Article
Published
The picture is the first of the Microsoft billionaire since announcing his divorce from Melinda Gates.Full Article
Bill Gates spent time with his eldest child, daughter Jennifer, one day ahead of his first divorce hearing with wife Melinda Gates...