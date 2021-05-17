Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates reportedly stepped down from the company's board in 2020 as it investigated a relationship with an employee.Full Article
Bill Gates left Microsoft board as it investigated relationship with an employee
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Bill Gates Has Alleged Affair With Microsoft Employee Before Resigning; Board Members Probed Case in 2019
HNGN
Bill Gates reportedly had a sexual relationship in 2000 with a Microsoft employee and suddenly resigned as the board investigated..
-
Microsoft decided Bill Gates needed to resign from board after investigation of relationship - WSJ
SeekingAlpha
-
News24.com | Bill Gates left Microsoft amid probe into 'intimate relationship' with staffer
News24
-
Microsoft ‘investigated Gates over relationship before he left board’
Belfast Telegraph
-
Microsoft investigated Bill Gates over prior romantic relationship before he left board
Telegraph.co.uk
More coverage
Microsoft probed Bill Gates before he left board: Report
IndiaTimes
Board members at Microsoft Corp made a decision in 2020 that it wasn't appropriate for its co-founder Bill Gates to continue..
-
Gates left Microsoft board amid probe into relationship: report
Digital Journal
-
Microsoft Probed Bill Gates’ Past Affair With Employee Before He Left Board
Upworthy
-
Microsoft Board Investigated Bill Gates' 'Intimate Relationship' With Employee
Upworthy
-
Report: Microsoft investigated Gates before he left board
SeattlePI.com