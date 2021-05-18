Wall Street mixed at midday after Dow goes under

12:20pm: Home Depot and Walmart sales indicative of consumer spending increases The Dow was down 94 points, 0.3%, to 34,233 at midday, while the Nasdaq gained 59 points, 0.5%, to 13,438. The S&P 500 shed 6 points, 0.1%, to 4,158. "The Nasdaq has been the day's outperformer, with the likes of Amazon helping to drive that resurgence," IG Senior Market Analyst Joshua Mahony wrote. "Despite this week marking the last embers of US earnings season, today's earnings data from Walmart and Home Depot did provide a welcome update on consumer activity in the first quarter. The huge jump in sales across both Home Depot and Walmart provides a timely reminder that despite the pandemic, we have seen major increases in spending across a whole range of products and services." Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) shares improved 2.5% to $142.34, and The Home Depot Inc stock fell 0.8% to $317.29. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was up 0.6% to $3,288.12. 9:45am: Proactive North America headlines: Fury Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:FURY) (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) (FRA:AUN)encouraged by drilling at Snake Lake at Eau Claire project, Quebec Vox Royalty Corp (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) to monetize non-core graphite royalties for C$2.9M and partner with Electric Royalties Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE:XIGM) (FRA:2C1) says it's well placed to benefit from big shift to home working Sassy Resources Corporation (CSE:SASY) (OTCQB:SSYRF) (FRA:4E7) closes on nearly $2.3M in financing, including investment by Eric Sprott, for its Gander Gold subsidiary Recruiter.com Group Inc (OTCQB:RCRT) 1Q revenue climbs 39% to $3.2M as Recruiters on Demand activity ramps up Willow Biosciences Inc (TSE:WLLW) (OTCQX:CANSF) (FRA:3D7) added to NYSE-listed Cannabis ETF Arcadia Biosciencesc (NASDAQ:RKDA) (FRA:17DN) reports triple-digit, year-over-year increase in 1Q revenue of 2021 Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) (FRA:40Y1) rides on recent acquisitions and existing brand growth to $5.4M in fiscal 3Q revenue Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) enters consumer packaged goods market through integration with The Coupon Bureau Gungnir Resources Inc (CVE:GUG) (OTCPINK:ASWRF) (FRA:AMO1) poised to begin 2,500 metres of drilling at its Swedish projects American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCQB:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) strengthens portfolio with South Korean patent for its technology 9.40am: Wall Street starts mostly higher Wall Street’s main indices got off to a mostly higher start on Tuesday following positive earnings from a number of major retailers and less than stellar US housing data. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.09% at 34,359 while the S&P 500 was flat at 4,163 and the Nasdaq rose 0.09% to 13,391. Strong earnings from Walmart and Home Depot ahead of the open lifted market sentiment, however this was tempered slightly by US housing starts, which dropped 9.5% in April and below forecasts as lumber prices surged. 7:50am: Wall Street to open higher The main indices on Wall Street are expected to see a positive opening following forecast-beating results from two major retailers. Despite markets slipping back on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is expected to open 0.26% higher at 34,405 on Tuesday morning, while the S&P 500 is set to climb 0.31%. With a recovery in tech stocks forecast, the Nasdaq Composite is heading for an opening 0.7% gain. Meanwhile, Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) reported first quarter earnings per share of US$1.69, up from US$1.18 a year ago and expectations of a figure of US$1.2. Sales grew 6% with ecommerce sales up 37%. Chief executive Doug McMillon said: "Every segment performed well, and we're encouraged by traffic and grocery market trends. Our optimism is higher than it was at the beginning of the year...We anticipate continued pent-up demand throughout 2021." Home improvements group Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was also upbeat. Earnings per share came in at US$3.86 for the first quarter compared to US$2.08 a year ago and forecasts of US$3.04. Revenues rose by 32.7% compared to an expected 22% increase. Four things to watch for on Tuesday: Large cap firms in the earnings diary include video game developer Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Canadian cannabis firm Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares in retailer Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) will be in focus after the company beat expectations with tis earnings and raised its guidance Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) could also draw some attention following reports the ecommerce giant is in talks to buy movie studio MGM On the macro front, US housebuilding data may be of interest to some investors