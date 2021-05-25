Peloton to build $400 million factory

Indoor cycling equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc. plans to build a $400 million factory in Ohio, its first factory in the United States. The New York-based company said it selected Troy Township in Wood County, Ohio for the site of Peloton Output Park, a state-of-the art factory that will be dedicated to producing the company’s Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Peloton Tread starting in 2023. Peloton (Nasdaq: PTON) said it expects to break ground on the site later this summer and open the facility…