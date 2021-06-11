McDonald's latest company to be hit by a data breach
Published
McDonald's has become the latest company to be hit by a data breach after unauthorized activity on its network exposed the personal data of some customers in South…Full Article
Published
McDonald's has become the latest company to be hit by a data breach after unauthorized activity on its network exposed the personal data of some customers in South…Full Article
McDonald's is the latest corporation to experience a data breach.
The chain is the latest to be targeted by cyber criminals after attacks on Colonial Pipeline and JBS.