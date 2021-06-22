World Series MVP Ben Zobrist sues Nashville CEO, alleging affair and fraud

Former Chicago Cubs player Ben Zobrist is suing a Nashville business executive, alleging the CEO had a sexual relationship with Zobrist’s wife and defrauded his mental health charity. Zobrist, the 2016 World Series MVP, is seeking $6 million in punitive and compensatory damages from Nashville-based Forrest Crain and Co. CEO Byron Yawn, according to a Chicago Tribune report.  In the lawsuit, filed May 6 in Nashville Circuit Court, Yawn is accused of defrauding Zobrist's Patriots Forward Charity…

