Eastern Conference Finals: How the Hawks and Bucks stack up off the court

Ready to call a larger city home, the Tri-Cities Blackhawks packed up their things and moved to Milwaukee. That was 1952. The Hawks then relocated to St. Louis, where they won an NBA championship in 1958. A decade later, they moved to Atlanta, where they have never won the championship. Now, 53 years later the Hawks are headed back to Milwaukee for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night. The Hawks are trying to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1961. The Bucks…