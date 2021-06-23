CleanSpark joins the Russell 2000 Index; appoints blockchain expert Bernardo Schucman as senior vice president

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) said its stock will be added to the Russell 2000 Index at the market open on June 28, 2021. The company also announced the appointment of blockchain veteran Bernardo Schucman as senior vice president of its Atlanta-based Bitcoin mining center. “We are thrilled to officially welcome him and his wealth of experience to lead our Atlanta mining team as we continue to grow rapidly, profitably and as efficiently as possible,” CleanSpark CEO Zachary Bradford said in a statement. READ: CleanSpark buys modern Bitcoin mining rigs to increase mining rate and energy efficiency “CleanSpark succeeded in its bid to purchase ATL Data Centers last December because of CleanSpark’s proven track record in energy, which is the backbone of cryptocurrency mining,” Bradford added. “We also shared a common belief with Bernardo on the importance of renewable and carbon free energy sources to support the future of the blockchain.” Schucman, who has more than seven years of Bitcoin mining and cryptocurrency data center operations experience, served most recently as CEO of ATL Data Centers before ATL was acquired by CleanSpark. Schucman will oversee CleanSpark’s Bitcoin mining and data center operations. Based in Bountiful, Utah, CleanSpark has developed software to help companies and homes become more energy-efficient and is also involved in Bitcoin mining. The company designs and builds microgrids while providing engineering, consulting and turn-key implementation services. It also offers software for energy monitoring and system controls. Contact Sean at sean@proactiveinvestors.com