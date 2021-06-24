Proactive's Gold Webinar next Tuesday to showcase four companies on road to gold production

Proactive will host a Gold Webinar on Tuesday, June 29, featuring presentations from four ASX-listed gold companies – Latitude Consolidated Ltd (ASX:LCD), Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR), Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) and Platina Resources Ltd (ASX:PGM). Each company will present for 12 minutes, followed by a 5-minute Q&A session which will be live-streamed on the Proactive YouTube channel to be viewed at any time following the event. Click here to register. Questions for the speakers can be submitted before and during the online presentations by email to John Phillips at john.phillips@proactiveinvestors.com or by text to 0431 597 771. Latitude Consolidated First to address investors will be Latitude Consolidated's chief executive officer Tim Davidson. The junior exploration company has a clear path to growth through exploration at its Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia, which comprises a resource of 1.1 million ounces with 65% in the measured and indicated categories. Its phase-1 drilling continues to systematically test several exploration targets across the project, with a view to prioritising the most prospective of these ahead of phase-2 drilling later in the year. Great Boulder Resources Second in line will be Great Boulder Resources' managing director Andrew Paterson. After identifying a large intrusion-related gold system at its Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia, the company has the confidence to plan further definition drilling in its next program. The latest results at Side Well support the interpretation of two parallel quartz sulphide lodes in the central Mulga Bill prospect and suggests Mulga Bill is part of a large intrusion-related vein system. Maximus Resources Next up will be Maximus Resources’ managing director Tim Withers, who will discuss the company’s position in the heart of Australia’s gold and nickel mining district. The company’s Wattle Dam Gold Mine near Kamblada in Western Australia has a 1,500-metre RC program underway to support a mineral resource estimate. After a review by Maximus of legacy drilling data, a near-mine opportunity immediately north of Wattle Dam was identified as an untested area, along strike from the mined-out Wattle Dam high-grade shoot. Maximus is also planning RC drilling of 800 metres, across four holes, to adequately test for Wattle Dam size targets. Platina Resources To conclude the webinar, Platina Resources' managing director Corey Nolan will outline its new gold strategy in Western Australia. The company recently executed a binding purchase agreement and commencement of tenement transfers with Edge Pty Ltd and Coolabah Resources Pty Ltd at the Xanadu Gold Project. Its exploration strategy will comprise low-cost geophysics and geochemistry aimed at increasing geological knowledge. Event details When: Tuesday, June 29 Time: From 12 noon (AEST) Register: Click here to register