Five things you need to know today, and the unofficial start of summer
Good morning, Cincinnati! Here are the five most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day: Global consulting firm Protivity has received approval for a tax credit that it would use for a project that would lead to the creation of 450 jobs in Southwest Ohio, Tom Demeropolis reports. Protivity, a unit of accounting staffing firm Robert Half, hasn’t said where the project would be located. It plans to expand its operations to accommodate growth. A nearly 150-year-old…Full Article