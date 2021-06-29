Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine works on Delta variant

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) said that its COVID-19 vaccine worked on various strains of the virus, including the Beta, Delta and Eta and other two first identified in Uganda and Angola. The pharma group analysed samples of blood of people who had received both doses of the jab. READ: AstraZeneca and Moderna receive approval for COVID-19 vaccines in Japan “We remain committed to studying emerging variants, generating data and sharing it as it becomes available. These new data are encouraging and reinforce our belief that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna. “These findings highlight the importance of continuing to vaccinate populations with an effective primary series vaccine.” The firm said it is following a clinical development strategy that addresses the pandemic as the virus evolves. It is also studying a booster candidate that combines two versions of the vaccine. The UK has already started the rollout of the jab, having bought 17mln doses. The stock rose 6% to US$236.12 on Tuesday at open.