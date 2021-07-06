Nikole Hannah-Jones turns down post at UNC for Howard University

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the award-winning journalist whose acceptance as a tenured journalism fellow at the University of North Carolina was initially denied, announced Tuesday she has turned down the position. Hannah-Jones instead will go to Howard University in Washington, D.C., to become the first Knight Chair in Race and Journalism. She will be joined by Ta-Nehisi Coates to form the Center for Journalism and Democracy at Howard, the university announced. She made the announcement during an interview…