8 things you need to know today

Good morning Baltimore! More of Maryland is now expected to see heavy rainfall today and tomorrow as Tropical Storm Elsa moves north. The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for the Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland, as well as a flash flood watch for coastal areas. Strong winds may also arrive overnight Thursday and into Friday. Temperatures today will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s, dropping to the 70s in the evening. Now, here's the top local news this morning. Baltimore…