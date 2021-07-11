Milwaukee Bucks have become Milwaukee's megaphone: Q&A with Bucks chief marketing officer Dustin Godsey
Published
With over two hours until the tip-off of Game 3 in the NBA Finals, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns fans began to gather in Deer District outside Fiserv Forum to celebrate a historic moment in Milwaukee sports. Milwaukee Bucks chief marketing officer Dustin Godsey talked with the Milwaukee Business Journal about what fans could expect from Game 3 of the NBA Finals and what it means for the team to help showcase the entire city.Full Article