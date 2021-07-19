Blue Origin's auction winner declines space trip due to 'scheduling conflict'

The person who bid $28 million to fly into space with Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos won't make the trip due to "scheduling conflicts," Blue Origin announced Thursday. Instead, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen will join Bezos, Bezos' brother, Mark, and 82-year-old Mary Wallace "Wally" Funk on Tuesday's mission on New Shepard. Daemen had participated in the auction and secured a seat on the second flight, a Blue Origin spokesperson said. Daemen's father, Joes Daemen, is CEO and founder of the Netherlands-based…