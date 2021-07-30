Nextech AR signs LiveX platform deal with FENEX to provide AR solutions to the UK home remodeling and builder industry

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (CSE:NTAR, OTCQB:NEXCF, NEO:NTAR) has announced the closing of a multi-event deal for the fenestration industry using its LiveX platform with FENEX worth about $185,000. Nextech said the events will reach over 30,000 people in the home improvement sector and will introduce a new digital marketplace, where consumers can interface, try new products via Augmented Reality, and get educated on home improvement options with top UK vendors like Deceuninck, ODL Europe, VBH, Brisant, and GQA Qualifications. Nextech said FENEX is the fenestration sector's (fenestration refers to all openings in the building envelope, including curtain walls, windows, doors and skylights) first virtual exhibition platform powered by LiveX. READ: Nextech AR plans to launch its Augmented Reality NFT hologram creator platform It is designed to bring together the entire supply chain, as FENEX has created a digital marketplace for manufacturers, distributors, retailers with B2B and B2C buyers. Nextech said FENEX has also signed a strategic partnership to resell its AR solutions to the home remodeling and builder’s community. This On-Demand Digital Marketplace is a showcase of Nextech’s solution to support and connect buyers and sellers in a B2B environment. Nextech empowers organizations to accelerate their digital transformation by seamlessly brokering new connections online, while clients’ products and services will gain visibility to a targeted audience leading to improved business opportunities. Nextech noted that on September 8-10, 2021, FENEX is hosting a virtual trade show, career fair, and consumer marketplace event for builders and experts in the windows, doors and skylights trades. “When many of the major home improvement shows are canceling events, FENEX has been able to innovate by partnering with Nextech AR Solutions to advance hybrid and virtual events to bring manufacturers, buyers and sellers together into digital marketplaces,” said FENEX CEO Lee Clarke in a statement. “Our vision is to continue to scale these marketplaces to other high growth sectors.” Nextech CEO Evan Gappelberg added: “We value highly strategic ecosystem builders like FENEX, who are developing the digital marketplaces of the future for high growth sectors leveraging Nextech’s Augmented Reality and LiveX platforms. We believe that digital product demos will become a standard in sectors like home improvement, where buyers can engage with technical products from every angle with step-by-step instructions in 3D.” Contact the author: patrick@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham