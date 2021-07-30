Five Things for Friday, including downtown Portland perspectives and a heat emergency

Good morning. Here are Five Things for a hot Friday. Our latest print edition is out, and here is its centerpiece feature. We spoke with downtown business owners who made it through Covid restrictions, nightly clashes between police and protestors, vandalism and the emptying out of the central city and we heard their thoughts on what is next for the area. Don't miss the other parts of the package. You can read them here and here. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown caught some heat for her response to…