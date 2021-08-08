Trump claims 100 million people would have died from COVID-19 if it wasn't for him
Published
Donald Trump appeared on Dan Bongino's Fox News show to say that without his vaccine rollout, 100 million people would have died.Full Article
Published
Donald Trump appeared on Dan Bongino's Fox News show to say that without his vaccine rollout, 100 million people would have died.Full Article
By William H. Overholt*
China and the United States are in a different game than the rising power/established power..