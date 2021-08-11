Stevie Nicks cancels all 2021 concerts as delta variant rises
Singer Stevie Nicks said Tuesday that she is canceling all of her 2021 concert performances as the delta variant of Covid-19 spreads nationwide. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021," she said in a statement, Variety reports. Nicks, 73, was scheduled to appear at several fall…Full Article