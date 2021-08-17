Bezos' Blue Origin sues NASA over lunar lander contract awarded to SpaceX

Blue Origin isn't relenting in its campaign against NASA's decision to give SpaceX sole ownership of the lunar lander contract. Jeff Bezos' space company filed a suit Friday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, two weeks after the Government Accountability Office slapped down the company's protests over the contract. Details of the complaint weren't available because it was sealed under a protective order. However, a motion requesting the protective order described the suit as challenging "NASA's…