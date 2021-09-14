How to update Apple devices to correct security flaw

Apple has released a critical software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers say could allow hackers to directly infect iPhones and other Apple devices without any involvement of the owner.



Here's how to update your Apple devices.



iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch



— Plug in your device and make sure you're connected to the internet.



— Go to Settings General, then tap Software Update.



Tap ”Install Now.” If you see ”Download and Install” instead, tap it to download the update, enter your passcode, then tap ”Install Now.”



Apple Watch



First, make sure that your Apple Watch is compatible with the latest software: watchOS 7 is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and later and Apple Watch SE. Upgrading to watchOS 7 requires an iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14 or later.



Next steps:



— Update your iPhone to the latest version of iOS.



— Make sure that your Apple Watch is at least 50 percent charged.



— Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi.



— Keep your iPhone next to your Apple Watch, so that they’re in range.



It could take from several minutes to an hour for the update to complete. You might want to update overnight or wait until you have time.



To Update Your Apple Watch Using Your iPhone



When a new update is available, your Apple Watch notifies you. Tap Update Tonight in the notification, then go to your iPhone to confirm that you want to update overnight. At the end of the day, leave your Apple Watch and iPhone charging overnight so the update can complete.



To Update Directly on Your Apple Watch



If your Apple Watch has watchOS 6 or later, you can install subsequent updates without your iPhone:



— Make sure that your watch is connected to Wi-Fi.



— On your watch, open the...