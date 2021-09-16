Bay Area Inno Under 25 2021: Nick Hershey, Co-founder and CEO, Rundoo

Nick Hershey, 25 Co-founder and CEO, Rundoo Location: Menlo Park Education: B.S. in math and computer science from Stanford University Resume: Hershey worked at Google as a product manager intern, then at Bridgewater Associates as an investment analyst before spending time at Citadel Securities and crypto-focused Enigma Securities Hobbies: Loves playing tennis and basketball, along with “outdoorsy stuff" like hiking. He also plays jazz piano. Among his favorite musicians? Oscar Peterson and…