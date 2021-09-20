Mitch McConnell says the GOP will vote for the US to default on its debt
Published
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer announced they would attach a debt ceiling suspension to a government funding bill, daring the GOP. McConnell answered.Full Article
Published
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer announced they would attach a debt ceiling suspension to a government funding bill, daring the GOP. McConnell answered.Full Article
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans would support a short-term government funding bill if Democrats opt not to..
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has warned Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen he is not budging on his demand that Democrats go..