More than 10,000 UAW members at John Deere go out on strike

More than 10,000 members of the United Auto Workers union who work for Deere & Co. at 14 facilities, mainly in Illinois and Iowa, went on strike at midnight Thursday. The union claims the Moline-based farm equipment maker (NYSE: DE) "failed to present an agreement that met our members’ demands and needs." “UAW John Deere members have worked through the pandemic after the company deemed them essential, to produce the equipment that feeds America, builds America and powers the American economy.…