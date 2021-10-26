Southwest Airlines CEO on vaccine mandate: "We are not going to fire anybody."

Southwest Airlines says it is working to comply with federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements as holiday travel demand looms, but reeled back consequences for unvaccinated employees. CEO Gary Kelly said in the company’s third quarter earnings call last week that “no one is going to lose their job” if they aren't vaccinated or exempted on Dec. 9, one day after the federally mandated deadline. “We are not going to fire anybody,” Kelly said. “It makes no sense that we would not respect that…